MARAWI INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) RECEIVE AID FROM DTI
by admin | Oct 18, 2017 | National News, Photo Story |
MARAWI INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) RECEIVE AID FROM DTI. As the government intensifies its efforts to help in the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected areas, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently turned over sewing machines to help Marawi IDPs restart their business and earn even while still in Evacuation Centers. Leading the turnover of sewing machines were DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya (third from right), DTI-Northern Mindanao Regional Director Linda Boniao (second from right) with the women of Marawi, Lanao del Sur Governor Soraya Alonto-Adiong (third from left) and PTLDC and Negosyo Center Manager Jasnia Adiong Sheikrashid. This follows Administrative Order No. 03 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, mandating the creation of an inter-agency task force that would implement the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected localities. Member agencies of the Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood are Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)