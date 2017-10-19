Marawi internally displaced persons (IDPs) receive additional livelihood starter kits from DTI
Marawi internally displaced persons (IDPs) receive additional livelihood starter kits from DTI. With the fighting in Marawi now concluded, the government, through the Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), distributed additional livelihood starter kits to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi and nearby areas such as sewing kits and sari-sari-store supplies to kick-start and fast track the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi City. The sewing kits and sari-sari store supplies will allow IDPs to start anew and earn even while still in Evacuation Centers. The turnover of livelihood starter kits is upon the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to aid in the the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected localities. This also follows the Administrative Order No. 03 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, mandating the creation of an inter-agency task force that would implement the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected localities. Member agencies of the Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood are Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Leading the turnover of the livelihood starter kits are DTI Assistant Secretary Abdulgani Macatoman (second from left) and DTI-Region 10 Regional Director Linda Boniao (second from right).