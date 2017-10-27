Marawi IDPs receive sari-sari store kits from DTI

At least 30 families who were affected by the conflict in Marawi City now seeking shelter in Iligan received aid from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to help them start a small business to sustain their needs as they wait to return to their respective homes.

As part of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), DTI, together with other government agencies comprising the subcommittee on business and livelihood (SC-BL), will assist affected Marawi residents start small businesses and earn while fast-tracking the rehabilitation process of the war-torn city.

At least P5,000 worth of groceries were distributed per family, who are staying at evacuation centers, which they can sell in evacuation centers or nearby areas.

DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said that the livelihood starter kits will help the IDPs earn for their families.

Maglaya added that DTI will train these beneficiaries who were given aid on simple book-keeping to help sustain their businesses.

“The starter kits are more on food items. We will train and monitor them on the progress of their business. Once they return to Marawi, they are now equipped with the basics on entrepreneurship and at least expand the starterkits they received after earning some money,” Maglaya explained, adding that there will be more livelihood starter kits that will be distributed to IDPs.

A total of 40 grocery packages has now been distributed apart from the 63 sewing machines and 60 sewing kits provided to IDPs. The Department, in partnership with the Skills Mastery Institute (SMI), also trained and retrained the IDPs on garments making.

The sewing kits and sari-sari store supplies will allow IDPs to start anew and earn even while still in evacuation centers.

The provision of starter kits is in line with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to provide livelihood to IDPs from Marawi City and other affected localities. This also follows the Administrative Order No. 03 of the President, mandating the creation of an inter-agency task force that would implement the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected localities of which providing business and livelihood is crucial.

Member agencies of the Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood are Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).