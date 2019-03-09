LTO patrols outreach services to CV towns

The Land Transportation Office in Region 7 gives a new meaning to the government drive to give inclusive services to its constituents in its e-patrols.

Facing the problem of clogged transactions due to limited district offices which are also cramped by backlogs, the LTO 7 puts up its own version of a mobile service through its outreach off-site service licensing and renewal operations in Bohol.

Launched in Panglao, February 18, the e-patrol is comprised of an air-conditioned bus loaded with a mini office complete with counters for documentary processes, plus a complimentary support of LTO staff handling out application forms, doctors to issue medical certificates, insurance providers, and a police clearance booth so those intending to have their LTO transactions can be served.

LTO 7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said they are putting up the e-patrol outreach in Region 7 to get to the most number of people who have been stumped at the sheer number of clients and the waiting time there at district officers.

Now slowly cutting their backlogs through the use of offsite printing offices to decongest the clients, five-year validity for licenses to cut on the number of renewals, but it still has other services including the decades old backlog in vehicle plates and other transactions.

We have to thank Mayor Nila Montero for inviting us to come, Caindec who led the regional team told the modest crowd of applicants gathered at the town gym.

Montero arranged for the team’s billeting and accommodations in the town, a huge cost that the LTO could not singlehandedly afford, the LTO 7 chief added.

Before the program, a simple ribbon cutting ensued and the transactions started, only to be momentarily cut to give in to the program.

This morning, all of you would be served. You just have to be patient, this won’t take long. Patience is a virtue drivers ought to have now-adays. Without practicing it, many people can get into sticky situations, and tempers can flare, Caindec said as he delivered a message during the opening program.

He said, after serving Panglao, the LTO e-patrol outreach program drives to Garcia Hernandez and then off to major Bohol town hubs.

Through Cabinet Secretary LeoncioEvasco and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, we were able to acquire this retrofitted bus to drive our transactions closer to remote communities, Caindec said.

Services included in the e-patrol outreach were issuance of Student Permits for 17 years old and above, renewal of driver’s licenses, printing of driver’s license with a 5-year validity period for original Official Receipt issued by LTO-NCR offices and renewal of Registration of Motor Vehicles with Certificate of Emission Compliance.

Other services however have to be transacted at the regular LTO offices.

According to Panglao former councilor and executive assistant to the mayor, the fastest e-patrol licensing transaction took a little over two hours as 168 people were served by the outreach service on the e-patrol launching day. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)