LOPEZ TO NEGOSYO MENTORS: DEVELOP SMARTER PINOY ENTREPRENEURS. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez recently (20 June) called on almost a thousand Negosyo Center business counsellors to help DTI and the government develop smarter Filipino entrepreneurs. Speaking at the first Negosyo Fair Business Counsellors’ Conference at SM Megamall, Sec. Lopez highlighted the role of business mentors as front liners of the Negosyo Centers, which he considers an important infrastructure of entrepreneurship. “When you inspire, you transform people and give them the positive entrepreneurial mindset,” he said. To date, there are over 500 Negosyo Centers all over the Philippines ready to provide efficient services to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, including through provision of free business mentoring and coaching services, trainings and information on market and access to finance. DTI continues to empower Filipino entrepreneurs through these Negosyo Centers, thus infusing the right entrepreneurial mindset in a nation of entrepreneurs. The Negosyo Fair 2017 is open to public until June 24 at SM Megamall.