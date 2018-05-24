Local biz lauds Valenzuela for peace and order

By Roderick Abad – May 24, 2018

FOLLOWING its recent success for ranking high in the region’s security index, the local government of Valenzuela received another citation—this time from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) as one of the “Most Peaceful and Safest Spots in Southeast Asia.”

The award was bestowed to the city for “exemplifying commendable initiatives toward good governance reforms and promote trade and investments, and significantly contribute to local economic development.”

In a presentation rite held at the Centennial Hall of The Manila Hotel on Wednesday, Mayor Rexlon T. Gatchalian was conferred a Plaque of Recognition for his efforts in maintaining peace and order in his area of jurisdiction.

PCCI President Alegria S. Limjoco led the awarding ceremony as one of the highlights of the chamber and associate business organization’s Second Joint General Membership Meeting.

Online database Numbeo recently cited Valenzuela as the second-safest city in Southeast Asia, next only to Singapore.

This is not the first time for the city, as it also figured on the site’s ranking back in 2015, placing third.

Aside from peace-and-order programs, the local government also implements initiatives on economic development.

Valenzuela is in the Hall of Fame of the PCCI’s Most Business Friendly City Award after bagging the accolade three times in a span of four years.

For the years 2014 and 2015, Valenzuela garnered the Hall of Fame trophy under Gatchalian’s leadership.

