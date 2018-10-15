Living Tradition

Gov. Edgar Chatto and Holy Name University President Fr. Francisco Estepa sign agreement for the use of the old HNU Elementary building for the Bohol Institute of Living Traditions during its soft launch with cultural officers, non-government organizations, the academe, members of the religious sector, cultural workers, artists.

Witnessing the signing were CBCP culture heritage commission chair Fr. Ted Milan Torralba, Center for Culture and Arts Development head Romulo Tagaan, culture and arts “national treasure“and Bohol’s treasure Gardy Labad, DepEd Bohol Division Superintendent Dr. Nimfa Bongo, and culture and arts consultant Marianito Luspo.

The Bohol Institute of Living Traditions is developed to be a gathering of cultural and educational institutions that will be center for learning and education, research, training, professional development, production, promotion, of Boholano cultural heritage that will also empower Bohol creatives: artists, teachers, leaders, researchers. (EDCOM)

