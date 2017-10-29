House Tourism Committee to attend World Travel Mart

By JUNE S. BLANCO

THE House Committee on Tourism chaired by Rep. Lucy Torres (Leyte, 4th District) is slated to attend the World Travel Market (WTM) in London on November 6-8.

This was learned from Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District), who said he and six other committee vice chairs will be joined by representatives of the Department of Tourism (DOT). The latter will market the Philippines’ attractions and destinations.

Aumentado said the Philippines stands to gain from, the WTM website says, “business contracts between exhibitors and travel professionals, key industry buyers, journalists, digital influencers, students and tourism ministers.”

Last year, over three days, the global event generated more than £2.8 billion as almost 5,000 exhibiting destinations, technology and private sector companies found and networked with 51,000 attendees – in under just one roof.

Industry leaders are also expected to discuss trends, issues and innovations in the travel industry.

From the speakers’ inputs and their team’s observations and first-hand information from fellow attendees, Aumentado said their committee will craft necessary legislations to rev and enhance the Philippines’ tourism industry.