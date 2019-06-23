HNP supports Aris’ 2nd District projects

By: JUNE S. BLANCO

BIRTHDAYS can be celebrations for another milestone in life, a reunion of family and friends, and renewal of commitment of support to political partymates.

The latter was what happened to Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of the 2nd District – the lone Boholano congressman invited to the recent birthday bash of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Sara and her brothers Paolo, Davao City’s 1st District congressman, and Vice Mayor Sebastian affirmed their support for Aumentado. The latter will attend the Hugpong ng Pagbabago’s (HNP) anniversary fete and gathering of supporters tomorrow in Manila as Bohol’s lone representative for Congress.

Aumentado said the affirmation of support augurs well for the implementation of pipeline projects in Bohol’s 2nd District needed to uplift the lives of his constituents.

The projects include the last round for the construction/repair/rehabilitation of barangay multipurpose buildings at P750,000. The next round, the solon explained, will be at P1 million for each barangay.

Other projects include waterworks systems, road concreting, concreting of off carriageway, some with slope protection, river controls, and school buildings, among others.

Aumentado emphasized that these are from national government funds allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways for which he played a major role in identification and prioritization – which he will shepherd until implementation.