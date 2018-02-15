Helping MSMEs maximize e-commerce capabilities.
Helping MSMEs maximize e-commerce capabilities. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) teamed up with telecommunications giant PLDT and Go Negosyo to equip more than 100,000 MSMEs with digital solutions and expand opportunities through e-commerce by 2020. Through the partnership, PLDT and Go Negosyo will provide the three Ms strategy of money, mentorship, and market through Negosyo Centers to help MSMEs thrive in becoming globally competitive, and contribute to the economy. At the MSME e-commerce enablement program launch were (from L-R) PLDT SME Nation Head Mitch Locsin, DTI-Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED) Director Jerry Clavesillas, DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion Assistant Director Marievic Bonoan, PLDT Enterprise SVP and Head Jovy Hernandez, League of Provinces of the Philippines Executive Director Sandra Tablan-Paredes, DTI-Regional Operations Group (ROG) Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya, DTI-ROG Assistant Secretary Demphna Du-Naga, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Jose Ma. Concepcion, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Eric Alberto, and Voyager and PayMaya President and CEO Orlando Vea.