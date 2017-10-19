HAWAII STATE OFFICIALS CALL ON PH TRADE CHIEF
by admin | Oct 19, 2017 | Photo Story, World |
HAWAII STATE OFFICIALS CALL ON PH TRADE CHIEF. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) welcomed the delegation of Goodwill and Trade Mission of the State of Hawaii headed by Governor David Ige on 17 October. DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez presented Dutertenomics, as well as updates on the economic and industry sectors of the Philippines. The trade chief highlighted PH initiatives in providing opportunities and increasing the capacity of Filipinos as a long-term solution to poverty. Meanwhile, Gov. Ige shared his excitement for the PH programs and conveyed that the success of the Filipinos is important in strengthening the relationship among the PH, the State of Hawaii, and the United States in general. The visit also served as a venue for the delegates to inquire on the status of PH’s agricultural products particularly mangoes and to look into the country’s manufacturing industry. In the photo are (seated from L to R) DTI Director Senen Perlada, DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado, Philippine Consulate General Honolulu Gina Jamoralin, DTI Sec. Lopez, Hawaii State Gov. Ige with his First Lady Dawn Amano Ige, and Hawaii State officials and members of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce in Hawaii