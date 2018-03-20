Hailing MSMEs’ Achievements at Go Lokal!’s Buyers’ Day 2018

20 March 2018 – The Go Lokal!’s Buyers’ Day 2018 held on March 08, 2017 was a huge success. The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) East Wing Showroom in Makati City was overflowing with guests who came to witness the momentous event celebrating the accomplishments of Go Lokal!’s noble initiative that supports our country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME). Indeed, 2017 was a great year for MSMEs, as seen from everyone’s warm reception in the well-attended event.

From a few hundreds when it began, Go Lokal! now hosts more than 300 accredited suppliers of food and non-food merchandises. For this year’s Buyers’ Day, Go Lokal! introduced the season’s newest collection of 510 different products, which features 260 new products from new and existing suppliers.

“The beauty of this project is that we’re making a change in the lives of these Micro SMEs. We are giving them hope, and to us, that’s the most important thing in this program,” said DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez. He invited the public to continue this advocacy with limitless possibilities that promote the welfare of MSMEs, and therefore, the entire economy.

The event’s highlight was the awarding ceremony for Go Lokal!’s Top Brand Discoveries of 2017. Four MSMEs (two food product manufacturers and two non-food producers) were recognized for garnering the best sales performance. They are Gifts and Graces Fair Trade Foundation, Inc., Green Life Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Lipi Enterprises, and Vicky’s Pili and Food Products.

With the success of Go Lokal!’s Buyers’ Day 2018, DTI closes the gap between MSMEs and the local and international market. With the help of eager retail partners, these underserved yet worthy talents got the chance to stand in the spotlight and be exposed to gainful trade platforms. Moreover, Go Lokal! provided these MSMEs the big break they truly deserve. Without a doubt, through genuine Public-Private Partnership (PPP), everlasting progress is within reach for Filipino MSMEs.

DTI invites us all to take part in the government’s initiative by patronizing the country’s locally made goods. It’s now up to us, the buyers, to give the MSMEs the chance by supporting Philippine products – and ultimately, the country’s economy.