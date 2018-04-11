TAGBILARAN CITY, Abril 11 (PIA)–Gipangunahan ni Department of Health (DOH) Kalihim Francisco Duque III ang capsule laying ug groundbreaking sa Bohol Youth Home sa wellness and health complex sa lungsod sa Cortes.

Ang P90-milyon nga Bohol Youth Home pagatukoron sa 1 ka ektaryang luna nga gipanag-iya sa kagamhanang probinsiyal sa Bohol nga nahimutang sa Barangay Malayo Norte, lungsod sa Cortes diin mao usab ang dapit nga pagatukoran sa uban pang healthcare infrastructures.

“This worthy project of the provincial government of Bohol, really aligned the wellness and objective of the DOH (Kining mapuslanon nga proyekto sa kagamhanang probinsiyal sa Bohol nisubay gayud sa wellness ug objective sa DOH),” matud pa ni Duque.

Sila Gob. Edgar Chatto, DSWD-7 Director Evelyn Macapobre, Cong. Rene Relampagos, Cortes Mayor Lynn Iven Lim ug Cortes Vice Mayor Leo Pabotoy mi-alalay sa kalihim sa panglawas sa gipahigayong capsule laying ug groundbreaking rites.

Ang proyektong Bohol Youth Home paga-pondohan sa Provincial Government of Bohol, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ug DOH.

Ang Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) annex ug rehab center itukod usab sa maong complex nga gisusi usab ni Duque.

Ang kalihim niabot sa lalawigan alas 10 sa buntag niadtong Martes diin siya maoy pinasidunggang dinapit sa ika-16 nga Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS) Summit nga gitambungan sa 1,500 ka BNS gikan sa 1,109 ka barangays sa lalawigan nga gipahigayon sa Bohol Cultural Center ning syudad. (ecb/PIA7-Bohol).

