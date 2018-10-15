Gov. Edgar Chatto, Department of Agriculture Assist Secretary for Livestock Dr. Enrico Garzon Jr., Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Bing Lapiz lead turnover of milk machines and raincoats to dairy cooperatives and barangay livestock aides across municipalities during opening of the 4th Bohol Milk Festival held simultaneous with 1st Livestock Technology Expo and the 4th National Carabao Conference at the Bohol Cultural Center on Monday. (EDCOM)

