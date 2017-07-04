Google I/O Extended Cebu 2017

JCentre Convention Hall was fully booked and action packed as more than 1000 students, developers, tech enthusiasts attended this year’s Google I/O Extended.

Remembering Google I/O Extended 2015 with 50 attendees and Google I/O Extended 2016 that multiplied to 500 participants, this year’s Google I/O Extended did not just match its previous count but also doubled the population with a total of 1036 participants.

The whole day event was composed of a series of keynotes, talks, breakout sessions, and workshops on topics such as Internet of Things, Firebase, Progressive Web Apps, AR and VR, Machine Learning and TensorFlow, Android: Kotlin, Accelerated Mobile Pages, Polymer and 2017’s Web Trends.

The event was organized by Google Developers Group Cebu (GDG Cebu), a non-profit group of amateurs and professionals in Cebu’s developer community who are passionate about Google technologies. The I/O Extended Roadshow is made possible by its General Sponsor: Google, Event Partners: ASUS & ZenFone AR and Accenture, In-Cooperation with Kyocera Document Solutions Development​ Philippines Inc., with support from Symph, event’s Official Internet Provider, Globe – GoWiFi, and its Official Media Partner, PR Works.

There was also a part of the program where the sponsors also had a chance to share their latest products and company culture with the participants such as ASUS introducing ZenFone AR and Accenture talking about opportunities at their company. Sponsors also setted up a booth for attendees to get to see and try their exhibits.

The I/O Extended Roadshow kicked off in Cebu, while there is a plan for GDG Cebu to go to other areas such as Bohol, Dumagete and Tacloban. For more information about I/O Extended Cebu 2017 and other upcoming events of GDG Cebu, you can go to their website at gdgcebu.org or the event site at ioextended.gdgcebu.org. You may also follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ under GDGCebu.