Google Developers Group Cebu expands annual event to other areas in Visayas

For its 7th year, Google Developers Group Cebu (GDG Cebu) is bringing its annual Cebu event, to Dumaguete, Bohol, and Leyte.

Now a Visayas roadshow, I/O Extended will kick off in Cebu this July 21 at the University of San Carlos Talamban Campus. The Dumaguete leg will follow on July 28 at the Siliman University while the Leyte leg will happen on August 4 at the Philippine Science High School respectively.

“With the event’s success in Cebu, we decided to expand to other areas in the Visayas and support local developers there as well,” said Shad Roi dela Cruz, GDG Cebu Community Manager

This year, I/O Extended is focused on giving attendees a quality learning experience and helping them meet and network with fellow tech enthusiasts and developers. Google Developer Experts in South East Asia and top developers in Cebu will be sharing their insights, knowledge and skills.

Topics include the latest in Google Technology specifically on Actions on Google, Firebase, Machine Learning, Web Design and Development, and Android.

I/O Extended 2017 was the biggest in the country, gathering a thousand developers. “Our GDG events have grown together with the community through the years. Last year’s I/O Extended set the record as the biggest,” said Frances Marie Teves, GDG Cebu Communications Manager

The I/O Extended Visayas Roadshow is sponsored by Google. The official venue partners are the University of San Carlos Talamban in cooperation with the USC Supreme Student Council, Siliman University Dumaguete, and Philippine Science High School Tacloban. The official media partners are Cebu Daily News and Halo-Halo Radio, and PR Partner, PR Works.

Tickets are limited. To register and to secure a seat, visit https://ioxcebu18.gdgcebu.org. For more information about I/O Extended Visayas 2018 and GDG Cebu, follow them on Facebook @gdgcebuorg and join their Meetup group @GDGCebu.