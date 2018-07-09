Go Lokal! Souvenir Collection opens @NAIA 3 on July 19, 2018

The Go Lokal! Stores, a project of the Department of Trade and Industry, is a market access platform for our MSME partners to gain access to the domestic mainstream market and ultimately, to the global export market. It is a showcase of Philippine products crafted, designed and manufactured by the country’s MSMEs.

In collaboration with government agencies and retail partners such as SM Kultura Makati, Rustan’s Makati, Robinson’s Place in Malate, Glorietta 2 of Ayala Mall, CityMalls nationwide, Duty Free Philippines Fiesta Mall and Enchanted Kingdom, Go Lokal! has assisted 315 MSMEs in more than 50 stores nationwide with 10 retail partners, generating sales of over Php30M in the past 16 months. 81 of these suppliers are now in the mainstream market.

Go Lokal! embarks on an exciting project that supports young entrepreneurs made up of makers and artists who turn their love of arts into a money making venture. By providing them creative space, these group of young artists give us their varying interpretations of Philippine culture and their everyday lives. Souvenir items like toys, trinkets, jewelry, and novelty items that have never been seen in the market are just a few of the products in this collection created by these dynamic groups of artists:

Common Room

Common Room is a shop where crafters and artists gather to sell their handmade goods. The Common Room curates a brand new collection of Philippine Souvenirs for Go Lokal! which features the artists’ fun and modern take on what they love about the Philippines, interpreted in toys, trinkets, paper products and fashion accessories.

Among the pieces in the exclusive Go Lokal! souvenir collection are fishball plush toys by Pop Junk Love, embroidered travelers’ patches by Fandom Feels, Philippine landmarks tattoos by Tattooic, Manila Traffic Survivor button pins by Ella Lama, and accessories with Philippine garden flowers by Life After Breakfast.

Team Manila

TeamManila is a graphic design studio that seeks to represent the Philippines in the design community. Taking inspiration and paying homage to the indigenous Filipino tribes, Habi Hiraya features a combination of intricately woven patterns from the Bagobo and Tinguian tribes, and leaf motifs called Uwes. Translated in Memphis design style with a modern TeamManila twist, a play of these elements were used to create a dynamic souvenir line.

In collaboration with established clients, TeamManila is currently working on projects ranging from branding, graphic design, merchandise, packaging, space and web design since 2002. Founded by Joseph ‘Jowee’ Alviar and Raymund ‘Mon’ Punzalan, TeamManila has also established its retail component together with multiple subbrands such as Daily Grind and Design Dept.

The Go Lokal! Souvenir Collection will be launched on July 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Kiss and Fly, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Terminal 3). The Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez will inaugurate the event as Guest of Honor. Invited guests include DTI executives, government officials, airport officials, embassy officials, retail partners and suppliers.

Go Lokal! is also available online at http://golokal.marketa.ph/ and https://www.shopinas.com/go-lokal.

For more information on Go Lokal!, you may visit or call the Go Lokal Concept Store@DTI, Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions located at the Ground Floor, Trade and Industry Building, 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City at telephone nos. 751 3223 and 751 3229. Kindly look for Mabel Cortez and/or Bea Hernandez.

You may also visit the Go Lokal! website at golokal.dti.gov.ph.