Go Lokal! opens in Shopwise Araneta

In partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, Rustan’s Supercenter Inc opens its first Go Lokal! Store in Shopwise Araneta Center today,December 4, 2017 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Go Lokal! is a retail concept store initiated by the DTI in collaboration with selected retail partners to showcase Philippine products of quality and unique designs, crafted and manufactured by the country’s MSMEs.

The Go Lokal!@ShopwiseAraneta will feature new blends and tastes of food products of selected Go Lokal! suppliers from various parts of the country in support of Shopwise’s “Flavor of the Philippines, a showcase of familiar native delicacies from the islands of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

More Go Lokal! store outlets @Rustan’sMakati, @SMKultura Makati, @Glorietta2, @Robinson’sPlaceManila, @CityMalls nationwide, @EnchantedKingdom and the GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI located at the groundfloor of the Trade and Industry Bldg., 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City.