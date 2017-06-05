GO LOKAL! and the Design Team

02 June 2017, Manila – The Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez led the ocular inspection of the Go Lokal! concept store@DTI in Makati City in preparation for the Model Store launch slated for the end of this June.

The Go Lokal! Stores project is the brainchild of the energetic Secretary which provides a free marketing platform for the country’s MSMEs with cool modern products that have high market potential.

Aware of the constraints encountered by MSMEs, the DTI offers Go Lokal! as an opportunity for the country’s entrepreneurs to go mainstream and access the lucrative local consumer market.

MSMEs who are interested to join Go Lokal! as a Supplier must offer new, never-been-in-the-market products or be willing to undergo product development with the Product Specialists and Designers from the Design Center Of the Philippines.

The Go Lokal! Project Management Office partnered with the Design Center of the Philippines to deploy a team of Product Specialists to help MSME’s develop a new line of products and a fresh collection for the Go Lokal! Stores.