GO LOKAL! and the Design Team

by | Jun 5, 2017 | DTI Updates | 0 comments

02 June 2017, Manila – The Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez led the ocular inspection of the Go Lokal! concept store@DTI in Makati City in preparation for the Model Store launch slated for the end of this June.

 

The Go Lokal! Stores project is the brainchild of the energetic Secretary which provides a free marketing platform for the country’s MSMEs with cool modern products that have high market potential.

 

Aware of the constraints encountered by MSMEs, the DTI offers Go Lokal! as an opportunity for the country’s entrepreneurs to go mainstream and access the lucrative local consumer market.

 

MSMEs who are interested to join Go Lokal! as a Supplier must offer new, never-been-in-the-market products or be willing to undergo product development with the Product Specialists and Designers from the Design Center Of the Philippines.

 

The Go Lokal! Project Management Office partnered with the Design Center of the Philippines to deploy a team of Product Specialists to help MSME’s develop a new line of products and a fresh collection for the Go Lokal! Stores.

Joining Secretary Lopez at the mock up are the members of the Go Lokal! team, from left: DCP Designers Lotti Galicia, Cristine Nazareth, OASIPG Coordinating Officer Rosario T. Liwanag, OASIPG Technical Asst Krystle Fernandez, DCP Designers Kate Añoso, Janine Piguerra, PDP-DCP Head Jinel Valdecañas, Design Center of the Phils., Executive Director Rhea Matute, Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions Director Rhodora Leano, Product Specialist Team head/Creative Director Stanley Ruiz, TIPG-DTI Consultant Leon Flores, DTI Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Rowel S. Barba, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Go Lokal! Curator and Designer Ito Kish, Trade and Investments Promotions Group Asst. Secretary Rosvi Gaetos , Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions Asst. Director Marievic Bonoan, DCP Designers Wataru Sakuma, Rey Soliven, Rachel Danganan, Ramon Pabillon, Ivan Limjoco and Mark Romualdo

