German delegation to participate in DTI SlingShot ASEAN event

Startup Asia Berlin (SUAB), the German-Asian startup platform that aims to enable the professionalization and direct cooperation between startup ecosystems of Berlin, Manila, Bangalore and Jakarta, will conduct its second Asian roadshow from 19 to 28 October 2017.

For the Manila leg and SUAB’s first Asian stop, the 2017 roadshow delegates will be participating at Slingshot ASEAN on 20 October, where they will engage in panel discussions and workshops. Particularly, SUAB, in partnership with QBO and the UNDP, are spearheading the panel on social innovation – a discussion on how startups can create social impact.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its representative office in Germany – the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC-Berlin), has been collaborating with Berlin Senate on various activities related to startup ecosystem development. The visit of DTI Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado to Berlin in March 2017 and the participation of DTI Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Director Senen Perlada in the Asia Pacific Weeks Berlin in May 2017 facilitated the SUAB participation in Slingshot ASEAN.

Slingshot ASEAN 2017 organized by the DTI, aims to highlight the milestones of the startup community in the Philippines and across ASEAN. With the theme, “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World,” this summit will present a platform for new breed of businesses that are still in their preliminary phase.

The SUAB roadshow delegation is composed of eleven (11) participants from Berlin and five (5) participants from each of the partner ecosystems representing various sectors such as fintech, IoT (internet of things), digital health, 3D movie production, and social innovation, as well as coworking spaces, innovation hubs and incubators. The delegation will travel through Manila, Jakarta and Bangalore with a program of matchmaking, business visits, excursions and participation in various international start-up events and conferences.

The city of Berlin, currently counting 1,800-2,400 startups, ranks 7th in the 2017 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. Said report was conducted by Startup Genome LLC and ranked startup cities in terms of access to funding, extent of market research, talent availability and start up performance and experience.

The StartUp AsiaBerlin program partners include the Unit for International Cooperation of Berlin’s Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Impact Hub Manila, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce in Bangalore, and HI Indonesia. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).