Game Dev Training Set In June

A Game Development workshop will commence this June 17th, lasting two days. It will be held at the Bohol Investment Promotion Center behind the Capitol Building.

The technology used to make entertainment apps and games, including the growing VR and AR genres, has become democratized over recent years. It is now possible with game engines such as Unity, Unreal and CryEngine to make professional looking games that would have been exorbitant to produce a decade ago.

The game creation software Unity will be the focus of this workshop led by developer Ben Skelton and artist Mariel Cerio.

Industry topics such as the development pipeline, types of work and demand for various genres will be covered. However the priority will be the hands on development of a mobile game. Art, game design and coding will all come into play. By the end of the two days attendees will have made a game that they can play on their android device.

Registration is limited to only 15 participants. Register online at tinyurl.com/gamedevbohol . Important note: see the requirements for own laptop with software already instThe cost is P500, lunch is included and proceeds will go towards future events of the Bohol Communications and IT Council. BIPC and Techtalks.ph are due thanks for being involved.