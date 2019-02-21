Free, fast wifi to open in BISU thru Google-Smart

Private sector partnership now joins in the government orchestrated move to provide the infrastructure for development in opening a fast and free wireless fidelity (wifi) connection at the government’s state college here.

Thanks to Google’s Google Stations in partnership with Smart Communications, the ripples from the Presidential promise of making accessible free wifi hotspots anyone can connect to, gets to Bohol Island State University, this month, according to Smart.

During the 2016’s State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to put up free wifi hotspots in public areas in the country.

Even as the government stirred itself to provide a strong broadband backbone from which this wifi can get through, a latest report from the World Bank on fast broadband speeds says, every 10-percent increase in broadband internet penetration, this translates to a 1.38-percent increase in a country’s gross domestic product growth.

As shown that internet penetration is directly proportional to economic growth, the government through its Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) put up its Pipol Konek: Free Wi-Fi Internet Access in Public Places Project which aims to accelerate the Philippine government’s efforts in enhancing internet accessibility for Filipinos so that, in turn, economic, social, and educational opportunities will be bolstered, and the growing Digital Divide can be bridged.

Pipol Konek have live spots in Alburquerque HS, gym, Anda, Baclayon HS, Calape RHC, Dagohoy, Danao, Dauis, Tagbilaran City, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Getafe plaza, Maribojoc town Hall and RHU, Loon town hall and plaza, Baclayon in Montaña and Plaza, Loay, Lila, Mabini, Jagna, Guindulman plazas, Sagbayan, Pilar, CPG Pitogo, Pangalo, San Miguel, Sierra Bullones, Sikatuna, Trinidad, Valencia, Talibon, Tubigona nd Ubay.

Along this, the government has also pressured telecommunication companies to up their services, to which, Smart readily responded.

With Google, Smart has made google stations fast and efficient, according to the DICT.

With a strong broadband carrier partner, Google has announced that they are bringing their fast and free WiFi initiative, Google Station to the Philippines, and to BISU in Bohol.

According to google, Google Stations are basically high-quality, free WiFi hotspots that anyone can connect to.

The company first rolled out the service in India, before it expanded to Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and now, in the Philippines.

And the good things, Google Stations will be developed in more than fifty locations by the end of this month,” Mahesh Bhalerao, Global Director of Google’s Next Billion Users Partnerships was cited in news reports.

Google with both PLDT and Smart for the initiative would now make also it possible for the provision of hotspots in public locations like malls, markets, bus stations, and markets.

Among the 50 google stations which would be live and operational within the end of February would be the one at Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2), Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3), Araneta Bus Port, Cebu South Bus Terminal, Clark International Airport, Davao International Airport and Batangas Port.

In the schools, Google Stations would be up in Ateneo De Naga University, BISU in Bohol, Bukidnon State University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba, Columban College Inc., Holy Cross of Davao College, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Southern Luzon State University and the University of Cebu-Main Campus.

For public places, google puts up its stations at the City Hall of Baguio, City Hall of Mandaluyong and at Ali Mall and Gateway Mall, among others. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)