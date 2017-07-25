Free agri entrepreneurship mentoring program opens

TAGBILARAN CITY, July 25, (PIA)–Next to Tacloban, Bohol hosts the country’s second launching of the agriculture sector entrepreneur mentoring program for region 7.

Through the Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP), struggling Central Visayan farmer entrepreneurs can now be hand held and mentored by big brothers who have been nailing success in their fields of endeavor, explained Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) and Go Negosyo team leader Jas Nito.

KAMMP is a network of mentors intending to help in the development of small farmers by capacitating them prepare for their business plans and allow them to set up marketing linkages, funding assistance and other technical help.

During the KAMMP program launching at the Bohol Tropics Resort in Tagbilaran, a total of 30 agricultural entrepreneurs form Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor sailed to Tagbilaran to the posh resort here where the first free business seminar and counseling of the mentoring program sessions happen, July 24.

15 of these hopeful agri-entrepreneurs would comprise batch 1 of the 3-day mentoring activities, while the next batch of 15 comprises batch 2, which would still be mentored in Bohol, accoridng to DA 7 sources.

Bohol Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Regional Training Center Manager Dr. Carolyn May Daquio, Governor Edgar Chatto’s representative and Liza Quirog, PCE officials and Department of Agriculture Regional Officials unrolled the program tarpaulin to mark the beginning of the mentoring sessions.

These sessions would end after the agri-entrepreneurs now called mentees complete the modules designed to empower them to be successful in their agri business fields.

PCE and Go Negosyo’s Jas Nito said many farmers would be willing to upscale but they lack the confidence to do it.

The KAMMP would be a good start, he hinted as the mentoring program offers free inputs by respected industry leaders in entrepreneurial mind setting, marketing, business accounting, farming operations and value chain, financial obligations and business planning.

The KAMMP has set two September and October for the mentoring of the two batches and program organizers expect the mentees to pass their business plans by then to graduate in the program.

As this happened, the Department of Trade and industry in Bohol along with the PCE and Go Negosyo has also successfully completed the KMMP for micro, small, and medium enterprises mentoring modules in Bohol.

During the graduation rites set last July 21, DTI Butreau of Smell and medium Enterprise Development Director Jerry Clavesillas accepted the graduates in red carpet ceremony in time for the Sandugo regional product showcase held at the Island city mall in Bohol.

The DTI KMMP is the region’s third mentoring activity and the first in Bohol.

DTI regional Director Asteria Caberte however has ordered Bohol DTI to secure funds for the immediate conduct of another batch of mentoring activities in Bohol considering the number of MSMEs now identified.

Bohol has recently put up nine Go Negosyo Centers in Bohol: the DTI Office, Bohol Go Negosyo at the BIPC, Loon, Loboc, Talibon, Ubay, Carmen, Jagna and Tubigon.

These offices help MSMEs in their business plans and recommends these MSMEs for the free mentoring program to help them prepare for the ASEAN integration. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)