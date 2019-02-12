Fin-tech Dragonpay gathers top digital platforms in Cebu summit

Seven key players of e-commerce and social media platforms will be helping grow local SMEs with the latest in finance technology during the first DIGIBEEZ Summit on March 20, 2019, at Seda Hotel, Cebu City.

The digital business summit organized by the local finance technology firm Dragonpay is expected to gather Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Central Visayas.

With the theme “Digibeez: Growing the hive of finance technology”, Dragonpay aims to connect with local businesses and share fintech best practices through the event.

With speakers from reknowned e-commerce and social media platforms such as Sam Leblanc, Sales Manager of Google; Ash Mandhyan, Client Solutions Head of Facebook; Martin Yu, Business Intelligence Head of Shopee; Allan Brizuela, President of Black Arrow; Itamar Gero, Founder and CEO of Truelogic; Ron Baetiong, Founder and CEO of Chatbox PH, and Denise Haak, CEO of Quiddity, we are optimistic that this event will open better business opportunities for the local business sector,” said Robertson Chiang, founder and COO of Dragonpay Corp.

“This event will help entrepreneurs and the business community learn ways to increase revenue and expand their business through online payments and related services”, Chiang added.

Dragonpay is a Filipino-owned finance company that helps facilitate alternative payment schemes for online shoppers without bank accounts or credit cards. Its mission is to make e-commerce available to all Filipinos.

For over eight years, Dragonpay has become a trailblazer in the finance technology (fintech) industry with over 118 million completed transactions and 11 million unique users, most of whom are based in the Philippines. With this success, Dragonpay has created a buzzing hive for local businesses.

There will be opportunities to network with the speakers and fellow business participants after the talks. To register for DIGIBEEZ fintech summit, go to https://digibeez.dragonpay.ph/ or contact 0977 324 2487, 0919 967 5257.