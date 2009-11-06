Filipinos must heed four ways to eradicate malaria, DOH says

“The public must heed the call for unity and action against Malaria by following the four ways to prevent it.” This is according to the the Department of Health.

First, sleep under the mosquito net every night.

Second, wear long sleeves and long pants and other personal protection measures.

Third, people who reside in a malarious area or people living in a non-malaria endemic area and traveled to a malarious area and has developed signs/symptoms of malaria are advised to consult the health worker.

Fourth, for suspected malaria cases, blood examination for malaria parasites through blood smear or Rapid Diagnostic Test.

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 1168 signed by President Gloria Macaopagal Arroyo in 2006, the Philippines commemorate the month of November as Malaria Awareness Month. (PIA)

Click here for full article.