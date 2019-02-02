February 5, 25 declared special no-work holidays

Not only is Tuesday February 5 a red letter day because it is a special non-working day being the Chinese New Year, but also a real red letter day with Chinese giving out the traditional red envelops, donning on red dresses and putting up red decorations; red being a symbol of happiness and good luck.

Other than red decorations in lanterns, posters, red-wrapped gifts, envelops and dragon and lion dances, the celebrations actually start on the ever with a reunion dinner where families partake on tikoy, masi, dumpling and fireworks, lots of it.

Already declared a special non-working holiday in the Philippine through Proclamation 555 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte August 15, 2018, the Chinese New Year is also called the Chinese Spring Festival and is revered and celebrated with festive events not only in China but in the Philippines as well, thus the non-working declaration.

The holiday declaration is also based on Republic Act 9492 which declared specific and movable dates as special or regular holidays.

Another similar holiday: a special non-working holiday comes again on the 25th of February, Monday, the day being the 33rd Anniversary of the EDSA People’s Power Revolution.

According to the declaration, the EDSA People Power declaration restored and ushered political, economic and social reforms in the country, thus the declaration.

For these special non-working days, a “no work, no pay” rule applies, according to the Department of labor and Employment (DOLE).

However, if, on the day of the holiday, a company forces an employee to report for work, or in the case of the employee opting to report for work, he gets a full pay plus 30% of his basic pay for the day, DOLE explained through its compensation guidelines for regular and special non-working holidays.

If the worker renders overtime, anything in excess of the 8 hour work, the worker gets 30% of the hourly rate for his rendered time of duty. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)