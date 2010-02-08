Tacloban City (February 7) — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ronaldo Puno called on the local chief executives of the local government units to head and support the observance of the National Awareness Week for the Prevention pf Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation. This is pursuant to Procalmation No. 731, series of 1996.

The annual observance seeks to help make communities a safe place for children. This year, the observance will focus on the Preventive Safety Lessons.

The PSL is a violence prevention program that “empowers children to take part in their own protection by giving information and skills within their own culture and religion.” The children are taught of three important things to protect them from abuses: learning to say no, run, and tell.

