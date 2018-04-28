“FACADE: Opening an Open Space of Possibilities”

Dalareich Polot and Joy Angeli Uy, two young Boholana entrepreneurs launched their personal advocacy called FACADE (Food, Agriculture, Culture and Arts, Development, Education) with a tagline “Opening an open space of possibilities”. FACADE aims to change the face of culture in the province of Bohol through community development and education.

Two social entrepreneur speakers from Manila, JOSH MAHINAY, founder of BEAGIVER and DR. ANTON MARI LIM, Co-Founder and President of Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation also inspired the guests with the stories of the respective communities they are helping.

During the launching, they introduced FAÇADE Talk Series 1 that was held in Tagbilaran City Grounds for 3 consecutive nights from April 24-26, a side event of Tagbilaran Fusion Nights 2018. The first topic was handled by two young Boholano coffee farmers, Duke Minoza of Buenaventura Farm and Paolo Rigotti of Rigotti Coffee with the topic: Cacao Seed to Cup Appreciation Night”. On the second night, April 25, the topic was “Bean to Bar Chocolate Journey and Chocolate Appreciation Night” handled by our two Bohol chocolate makers , Ms Vina Antopina and Dalareich Polot itself. On the 3rd night, April 26, the topic was “Organic Food and Farming, Sustainable Planet, Produce and People” handled by Efrenia Holt and Cyrus Lobrigas of KABOOM Organic Farming Group of Bohol. The talks were attended by several people who pre-registered and walk-in people during the Fusion Nights.

“This is just a personal advocacy for the both of us, purely borne out of our numerous frustrations with how underappreciated certain aspects of our culture are. Our only equities are our network, sweat, and ultimately, just our passion. The only gain is to see Bohol as a creative hub for food, culture, and the arts.” Polot and Uy said during the launching.

“We want to see Bohol in the future as a creative hub for food, agriculture, culture and the arts and development. We want Boholanos to talk, collaborate, open a conversation and inspire each other. Shobe Joy and I personally thank all our sponsors who were at our back when we planned for this. “ – Dalareich said in her facebook post.

Polot and Uy will be preparing their next series soon and hopefully during the Sandugo Festival.