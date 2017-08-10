Entrepreneurship in countryside growing, says DTI





The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) welcomed the growing interest of the public in entrepreneurship as more Filipinos turn to Negosyo Centers for assistance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and aspiring entrepreneurs.

DTI Regional Operations Group (DTI-ROG) Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya noted that since the inception of Negosyo Centers in 2014, the Department’s assistance to MSMEs spiked a total of 595,573 clients.

Maglaya attributed the “entrepreneurship fever” in the countryside to the agency’s continuing drive to introduce entrepreneurship as a steady source of income, partnerships with other national government agencies, and non-government organizations (NGOs), local government units, and MSMEs.

“This is a very welcome news for us that interest in entrepreneurship among Filipinos is growing. We highly encourage Filipinos, especially our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to engage in business so we can help our fellow Filipinos and the country’s economy,” Maglaya explained, adding that at least 3,041 OFWs were assisted by Negosyo Centers.

A total of 562 Negosyo Centers have been established since its inception in 2014, 297 of which were launched under the current administration.

Guided by Secretary Ramon Lopez’s 7Ms framework for a successful entrepreneur, the agency has provided assistance in the following areas: mindset, market access, mastery, machines, money, mentoring, and models.

“These programs for our MSMEs, being the backbone of the country’s economy, are surely beneficial. We would like to create more entrepreneurs and more jobs to help alleviate poverty in the country,” Maglaya said.

“At the start of 2017, we’ve targetted to open 200 more Negosyo Centers. But to be able to reach far-flung areas, we would open more so we expect to surpass the 200 centers target,” she added.

The Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs), ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.