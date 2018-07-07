DTI’s KMME Mentees Prepare for Business Improvement Through Stakeholder Mentoring

TAGBILARAN CITY- Businessmen are now a step closer to achieving better performance in their businesses with the help of local stakeholders in government and private institutions.

Twenty-five (25) entrepreneurs from all over Bohol have been given backing and guidance from both sectors in ensuring the continuity and success of their businesses. Dubbed as “What Support Do We Need?”, the program kicks off with the participation of speakers coming from different national offices and financial institutions.Each of the speakers were given time to offer a helping hand to the entrepreneurs on what services they can give to them. The mentors include Ms. CelerinaGalorio of Department of Agriculture (DA), Ms. Rosemarie Bantol of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Ms. VinaAntopina, Provincial Director of Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Mr. Felicito P. Pono of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Business Counselor Roy Geolagon of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as well as representatives from Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) Ms. Ma. Eloisa L. Medilo and First Consolidated Bank of Bohol’s Branch Managers Ms. Maria FejileaAñora and Ms. Julieta Saloma.

The Session was part of the activities of the Kapatid Mentor Me Program, a weekly mentoring series organized by DTI Bohol Provincial Office in partnership with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship that goes on for ten (10) sessions. Bankable entrepreneurs, called mentees, undergo coaching ranging from Marketing and Brand Imaging, Operations Management, Human Resource, to Taxation and Business Law. Seasoned experts from the aforementioned topics, mentor the said businessmen to equip them and create an advantage in their market. After the sessions, a break will be given for the businessmen to formulate their Business Improvement Plans (BIPs) which will be presented to a panel of experts before culminating in a graduation which will be held on July 27 as part of Sandugo Trade Expo.

Now on its second year, KMME has produced competent MSMEs such as Ms. Christine Virtucio of Virtucio Designs and Mr. Paolo Rigotti of Gelateria Milano.

A second run for 2018 will be held inTalibon on the third quarter. (photos by R. Geolagon and B. Besinga) –KACalumba