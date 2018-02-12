DTI welcomes PH honorary consuls from Europe

The Department of Trade and Industry welcomed twenty (20) Philippine Honorary Consuls based in Europe through a Philippine Trade and Investment briefing, in support of the Honorary Consuls’ trade and investment promotional efforts in Europe, held on 8 February 2018 in BDO North Tower, Makati City.

The briefing, organized in collaboration with Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Berlin, Board of Investments (BOI), DTI Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and supported by Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), European Union Delegation to the Philippines, German Philippine Chamber of Commerce Inc., (GPCCI) and EU-Philippines Business Network (EPBN), provided an overview of Philippine economic landscape, including trade and investment opportunities between the Philippines and Europe.

DTI Trade and Investments Promotion Group Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado together with Mr. Edward Wenceslao, Senior Vice President and Group Head for International Desks of BDO Unibank, welcomed the Honorary Consuls.

“Europe is a strong economic partner of the Philippines. In the first quarter of 2017, EU investment share in the Philippines stands at 45% of the total foreign approved investments. Philippine goods exported to EU also grew by 31% amounting to $8.4 billion in 2017,” shared DTI Undersecretary Terrado during her welcome remarks.

Among European countries, Germany is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, followed by Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Ireland and Austria.

The twenty (20) Philippine Honorary Consuls are in the Philippines to join the Familiarization Tour being organized by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and initiated by former Philippine Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Melita Sta. Maria-Thomeczek, Philippine Ambassador to Paris, H.E. Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and Philippine Embassy in Oslo.