DTI warns vendors of uncertified Christmas lights

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is warning all retailers that will be caught selling and distributing uncertified Christmas lights.

DTI Central Visayas Director Asteria Caberte said the agency will be strictly monitoring the sale of Christmas lights in the market to protect consumers from the hazards posed by uncertified products such as electric shock and overheating that often lead to fire, property damages and even loss of lives.

She warned traders that the DTI will penalized those who are caught selling and distributing uncertified Christmas lights under Republic Act (RA) No. 4109 or the Standards Law.

In a bid to protect consumers, the department has issued a list of certified Christmas lights manufacturers in time for the Yuletide season.

The list, which can be viewed at DTI Bureau of Philippines Standards (BPS) website at www.bps.dti.gov.ph, includes the Philippine Standards (PS) licenses and Import Commodity Clearances (ICC) of each manufacturer.

The PS and ICC certificates are issued to manufacturers or importers of mandatory products after they have undergone checking and inspection for product standards compliance.

Director Caberte said DTI has intensified its monitoring and enforcement activities across the region and those who will be caught violating the law will be penalized with monetary fines and product confiscation.

The DTI also reminds consumers to buy only Christmas lights certified by the Bureau of Philippines Standards (PS) to avoid any injurious or untoward incident from happening.

“For the consumers, we suggest that you look at the packaging of the Christmas lights and make sure there’s a certification seal. We would always suggest that consumers go for certified Christmas lights with appropriate stickers because safety is paramount,” Caberte said. #