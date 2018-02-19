DTI to promote investments,  exports in CALABARZON

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 4-A on February 17, 2018 will host the CALABARZON Investment Forum and B2B Meetings with the Canada Inbound Mission Delegates in Lucena City, Quezon to promote investments and exports in the region.

The forum is part of the program of activities of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce-Toronto (PCCT) Inbound Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines, which is an offshoot of the Outbound Trade and Business Mission in Canada organized by the DTI 4-A, in cooperation with the Department of Science and Technology CALABARZON, Philippine Coconut Research and Development Foundation Incorporated, and the local government of Alabat through the support of the DTI-Foreign Trade Services Corps Toronto last November 2017.

“We in DTI want to improve the economic conditions at the grassroots level, targeting farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises, increase export of coconut products like makapuno not only to Canada but also to other parts of the world, promote organic production of an indigenous food product, and develop as part of a bigger industry development program,” DTI CALABARZON Director Marilou Toledo said.

Toledo added that the agency is promoting Philippine brands in consonance with the 7Ms strategy—mindset change, mastery, mentoring, money, machine, market access, and models of business—of entrepreneurship.

Among the investment opportunities that will be tackled is the Philippine makapuno industry and agribusiness investment promotion in the Alabat Island. PCCT has expressed serious interest in the program. Thus, the Canada delegates will be visiting the Philippines together with other Canadian-based companies such as iAdverTUBE, Canada Business Connections, Blueprint Canada, Accubooks, Montephil, Inc., Boulevard, G&C Logistics, and the Federation of Filipino Canadian Associations of Quebec to pursue and finalize talks about the joint venture project, and explore other business and investment opportunities.

The forum aims to encourage investments and exports in CALABARZON, and promote local products and services to the North American market, especially in the food and non-food sector, business process outsourcing, custom brokerage, education, construction, and real estate business.

The program will include discussions on turning Overseas Filipinos (OFs) to Overseas Filipino Investors (OFIs), technologies on makapuno processing, support program for the Alabat Island Economy, and a signing of the memorandum of agreement.