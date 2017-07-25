DTI to hold trade and investment forum in Toronto

In its effort to increase trade and investment opportunities from various markets, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), represented by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Toronto, is set to hold a breakfast forum dubbed as “Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Philippines” on 26 July at the Pinnacle Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The forum is made possible with the support and cooperation of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver. Hon. Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer is expected to open the forum while Philippine Ambassador to Canada H.E. Petronila P. Garcia will serve as a keynote speaker. Special guests from various Canadian sectors led by Aquilini Renewable Energy Ltd. and Corinthian Distributors Ltd. will share their experience in doing business in the Philippines.

“The Philippines would like to see more investments from Canada given the vast potentials in manufacturing and services in the areas of IT-BPM, specifically game development and animation, agri-based industries, and aerospace”, according to Senior Trade Commissioner Maria Roseni Alvero. Alvero is also set to present trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines during the event.

“We also aim to double our exports to Canada particularly of food products and IT-BPM services in the next few years,” added Alvero.

The five-day trade and investment outreach to Western Canada aims to introduce the services of the recently opened DTI Office, also known as the Philippine Consulate General (Toronto) Trade Section. It opened its new location in Downtown Toronto last 1 July 2017. The office currently caters to all provinces and territories of Canada. Similar outreach programs are scheduled for the other regions in Canada.