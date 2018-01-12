DTI TIES-UP WITH GOOGLE AND IPGMB TO DIGITIZE MSMES. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez recently met with Google Philippines Country Manager Kenneth Lingan and IPG Mediabrands (IPGMB) Philippines, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Venus Navalta to discuss a possible cooperation on increasing the digital presence of businesses in the Philippines, especially Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). DTI, Google, and IPMB aim to equip MSMEs with marketing skills and encourage them to bring their businesses online to increase their competitiveness and eventually grow their enterprise. Likewise, Google Philippines and DTI are looking forward to collaborate using the Google My Business platform, which will help businesses be more accessible and searchable online. Google and IPGMB are also eyeing a possible partnership through DTI’s nationwide mentoring programs on educating MSMEs using digital platforms. The group discussed as well possibilities on facilitating 700 Negosyo Centers all over the country as hubs where businesses can verify their addresses on Google Maps and even create their own website. Also at the meeting were (L-R): IPGMB Associate Director Juliet Cababa, Google Philippines Sales Manager Samuel Jeanblanc, IPGMB Chief Digital Officer Albet Buddahim, IPGMB Chief Executive Officer Venus Navalta, Google Philippines Country Manager Ken Lingan, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, DTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, Negosyo Center Program Manager Doris Delima, BSMED Director Jerry Clavesillas, Special Assistant to the Secretary for MSME Affairs TSO Benedict Uy, and Ms. Rose Concepcion of IPGMB.