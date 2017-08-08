DTI, TESDA PARTNER TO PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT, ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILLS TRAINING.
DTI, TESDA PARTNER TO PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT, ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILLS TRAINING. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) agreed to boost the ongoing government efforts to spur employment and entrepreneurship for Filipinos. On 7 August, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez signed a Memorandum of Agreement with TESDA Director General Guiling Mamondiong to formally launch the Skills Training for Employment/Entrepreneurship Program (STEEP), which aims to provide Filipinos necessary skills development on employment/ entrepreneurship that could help them improve economic status. Sec. Lopez reiterated the commitment of President Rodrigo Duterte to empower the bottom of the pyramid by bringing opportunities closer and accessible to the public. According to him, acquired business skills by trainees from STEEP can be used in effectively running their businesses in the future. TESDA Director General Mamondiong, meanwhile, noted that the cooperation is a manifestation of the willingness to pursue the aim towards a more comfortable life for every Filipino. The trade chief also highlighted that the agreement complements the government’s “Bangon Marawi” program, as well as DTI’s Trabaho at Negosyo agenda.