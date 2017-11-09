DTI SPOTLIGHTS LOCAL MSMES AT THE OTOP PREMIUM PRODUCT SHOWCASE

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI demonstrates the massive potential of the grassroots level in Region 7’s food and non-food industries with the mounting of the One Town One Product (OTOP) Premium Product Showcase at the Paseo Solana, Ayala Center Cebu on November 17 – 19 this year.

DTI Central Visayas Regional Director Asteria Caberte says that the event will feature products of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have undergone product development workshops conducted by the department under the OTOP Program.

Dir. Caberte adds that MSMEs participating in the OTOP Premium Products Showcase will also supply products for the Go Lokal stores, Tindahang Pinoy, trade fairs and other market access platforms used by the DTI.

The DTI official explains that the OTOP Program is a leveling up process that focuses on new variations, better products that have significant improvement in the areas of quality, design, standards, compliance, marketability and production quality.

Around 100 MSMEs in Central Visayas took part in the recent OTOP Next Gen Screening, Assessment and Triage (SAT) sessions in Cebu City where experts from the Design Center of the Philippines and from the private sector evaluated potential OTOP products.

For queries on the OTOP Premium Product Showcase, interested parties may call any of the following: Victoria Diaz, of DI 7 Regional Office at (032) 255-0036 -37, Vierna Teresa Ligan of DTI Bohol at (038) 5018260, Marivic Aguilar of DTI Cebu at (032) 2556971 / 2553926, Olivet Somido of DTI Negros Oriental at (035) 4222764, and Marlene Patria of DTI Siquijor at (035) 4809065. #