DTI spotlights Central Visayas MSMEs at OTOP Premium Product Showcase

The Department of Trade and Industry will demonstrate the massive potential of the grassroots level in Region 7’s food and non-food industries with the mounting of the One Town One Product (OTOP) Premium Product Showcase at the Paseo Solana, Ayala Center Cebu on November 17 – 19.

DTI Central Visayas Regional Director Asteria Caberte said the event will feature products of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Central Visayas that have undergone product development workshops conducted by the department under the OTOP Program.

Caberte added that MSMEs participating in the OTOP Premium Products Showcase will also supply products for the Go Lokal stores, Tindahang Pinoy, trade fairs and other market access platforms used by the DTI.

The DTI official explains that the current OTOP Program is a leveling up process that focuses on new variations, better products that have significant improvement in the areas of quality, design, standards, compliance, marketability and production quality.

Around 100 MSMEs in Central Visayas took part in the recent OTOP Next Gen Screening, Assessment and Triage (SAT) sessions in Cebu City where experts from the Design Center of the Philippines and from the private sector evaluated potential OTOP products.

The One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines is a priority stimulus program for Micro and Small and Medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) as government’s customized intervention to drive inclusive local economic growth. The program enables localities and communities to determine, develop, support, and promote products or services rooted in its local culture and competitive advantage. As their own ‘pride-of-place,’ these are offerings where they can be the best at or best renowned for.

OTOP Next Gen is the Department’s program to enhance MSME products and services. Building from the gains of OTOP first generation, this initiative aims to offer a package of public-private assistance in order for MSMEs with minimum viable products to come up with new or better offerings with significant improvement and innovation in the areas of quality, product development, design, standards compliance, marketability, production capability, and brand development, among others.

OTOP Next Gen also embarks on the technological upgrade of production processes and design to help ensure sustainability of supply, by combining various elements, re-engineering design or process; or building more advanced skills and capabilities. This is where close collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Agriculture will play a pivotal role to catapult our MSMEs on the road to innovation-led growth