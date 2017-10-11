DTI showcases PH products at FABEX Kansai

Philippines’ finest products are on display as the country participates at the World Food And Beverage Great EXpo (FABEX) Kansai 2017 happening from 11-13 October 2017 at the International Exhibition Center (Intex) Osaka. FABEX Kansai is Japan’s largest general trade fair for commercial food, cooking ingredients, equipment, and containers.

Organized by the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry, through its Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Osaka, and the Philippine Department of Agriculture-Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (DA-AMAS), the country’s delegation is showcasing an array of food products, food supplements, food machinery and various kinds of farm produce at the three-day event.

According to DTI-EMB Assistant Director Agnes Legaspi, who leads the business delegation from Manila, the delegation composed of 18 Filipino companies will also visit Tokyo to meet with Japanese importers. This business mission aims to promote the Philippines as a reliable supplier of high quality food products.

“Japan is among our top trading partner and we want to maximize their keen interest on doing business with the Philippines by increasing our promotion efforts of our products and services,” said DTI-EMB Assistant Director Legaspi.

The participating Philippine companies are Aisha-Fil Foods Inc., Amarich Marketing International, Chocovron Global Corporation, Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corporation, D’Farmers Market Fruits and Pastries Center, Greenland Asparagus Multi Purpose Cooperative, Healthy Sweets Mindanao Corporation, J. Emmanuel Pastries, John N’ Mico Food Products, and Mapagmahal Foods.

Also joining are Mardak Global Export Incorporate, Muy Bien Ventures Co., Incorporated, Nattural Quality Corporation, Nisco Philippines Enterprise, Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Philippine Moringa & More Corporation, Philippine Seawealth Food Incorporated, Sangkutsa Food Products Incorporated.

In addition to the Philippine exhibition in FABEX Kansai 2017, government officials who are part of the delegation discussed doing business with the Philippines in a seminar entitled “Philippine Seminar on Business Opportunities on Agriculture and Logistics” organized by the Osaka Port Promotion Association.