DTI SAYS SURCHARGES ON CREDIT CARDS ARE ILLEGAL

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Director Asteria Caberte strongly warns unscrupulous business establishments that are taking advantage of credit card holders by imposing surcharges.

Caberte revealed the illicit tactics of some business establishments that are imposing additional charges on items purchased through credit cards of buyers who are not aware that these surcharges are illegal.

“All retailers who accept credit cards for payment should not require the cardholders to pay additional charge over and above the price tag on the consumer goods and services,” Caberte said.

Under Article 81, or the Price Tag Requirement of Republic Act 7394, otherwise known as “Consumer Act of the Philippines, goods and services must have an appropriate price tag or label. It must not be sold at a higher price than what is stated and without discrimination to all buyers.

To ensure that consumers’ rights are upheld, Caberte added that the DTI is regularly monitoring business establishments. ”Violators shall face administrative fines of not more than Php 300,000 and/ or imprisonment of not more than 6 months”, she said.

Caberte advised consumers to report establishments that impose surcharge on use of credit cards to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For complaints and queries, one may call or visit the Consumer Protection Division at the following DTI’ provincial offices: BOHOL PROVINCIAL OFFICE, 2F FCB Bldg., CPG Ave., Tagbilaran City. Tel. # (63) 038-501-8260; CEBU PROVINCIAL OFFICE, DTI Building, Osmena Boulevard, corner Lapulapu Street, Cebu City, Tel. # (63)(032) 255-6971 / 255-3926 . (63)(032) 412-1944 / 412-1945; SIQUIJOR PROVINCIAL OFFICE. CF Bldg., Legaspi St., Siquijor, Siquijor, Tel. # (63)035-480-9065 ; NEGROS ORIENTAL PROVINCIAL OFFICE, 2F Uymatiao Bldg., San Jose Street. Dumaguete City Tel. # (63)(035) 422-2764