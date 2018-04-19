DTI SAYS SURCHARGES ON CREDIT CARDS ARE ILLEGAL

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Director Asteria Caberte warns unscrupulous business establishments that are taking advantage of credit card holders by imposing surcharges.

Caberte revealed the illicit tactics of some business establishments that are imposing additional charges on items purchased through credit cards of unsuspecting buyers who are not aware that these surcharges are illegal.

“All retailers who accept credit cards for payment should not require the cardholders to pay additional charge over and above the price tag on the consumer goods and services,” Caberte said.

Under Article 81, or the “Price Tag Requirement,” of Republic Act 7394, otherwise known as “Consumer Act of the Philippines,” goods and services must have only an appropriate price tag or label. It must not be sold at a higher price that what is stated and without discrimination to all buyers.

Caberte also advised consumers who were tricked into paying the surcharges to ask for a refund and report the incident to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Retailers should not pass surcharges to consumers for they are already paying annual membership fee for using credit cards,” Caberte added. “ In ensuring consumers’ rights, she revealed that the DTI is regularly monitoring business establishments.”

Caberte warned violators that DTI is regularly monitoring business establishments to ensure that consumer rights are upheld.

Caberte underscored that unscrupulous retailers will be fined depending on the gravity, and/or revocation of their business permit and license.

For complaints and questions, one may call or visit the Consumer Protection Division at the following DTI’ provincial offices: BOHOL PROVINCIAL OFFICE, 2F FCB Bldg., CPG Ave., Tagbilaran City. Tel. # (63) 038-501-8260; CEBU PROVINCIAL OFFICE, DTI Building, Osmena Boulevard, corner Lapulapu Street, Cebu City, Tel. # (63)(032) 255-6971 / 255-3926 . (63)(032) 412-1944 / 412-1945;SIQUIJOR PROVINCIAL OFFICE. CF Bldg., Legaspi St., Siquijor, Siquijor, Tel. # (63)035-480-9065 ; NEGROS ORIENTAL PROVINCIAL OFFICE, 2F Uymatiao Bldg., San Jose Street. Dumaguete City Tel. # (63)(035) 422-2764.