DTI Releases Order on Mandatory Implementation of LED Lamp Standard

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued the Department Administrative Order (DAO) 18-02 adopting the Philippine National Standard International – Electro-technical Commission (PNS/IEC) 62560:2012 – Self-Ballasted LED Lamps for General Lighting Services by Voltage > 50V – Safety Requirements, as one of the PNS for mandatory implementation under the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards’ (DTIBPS) Product Certification Scheme.

The DAO 18-02 declares the Philippine National Standard (PNS) for Self- Ballasted LED Lamps for General Lighting Services, for mandatory implementation thus, the self-ballasted LED lamp is now added to the list of products that the DTI regulates prior to their distribution to the market.

DTI- Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo emphasized, “This DAO is a result of a series of public consultations with relevant stakeholders. This will further the department’s efforts in ensuring the safety of our consumers especially now that more and more individuals and organizations are using LED lamps in their homes and workplaces”.

Under the DAO 18-02, the importers or manufacturers of self-ballasted LED lamps with a rated wattage of up to 30 W; a rated voltage of > 50 V up to 250V; and, E14 and E27capped- LED lamps, must secure an Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) or a Philippine Standard (PS) License prior to its distribution and sale.

The DAO 18-02 also states that a manufacturer must be able to conduct test parameters on marking completeness, legibility, and durability; interchangeability; protection against accidental contact with live parts; insulation resistance and electric strength test; mechanical strength test (torsion resistance); and, cap temperature rise.

“We advise the buying public to make it a habit to look for the PS mark or ICC stickers when purchasing not only LED lamps, but also other products that the DTI regulates. This will only help ascertain that these products were tested and verified for their safety and qualit y,” DTI-BPS Director-in-Charge Engr. James Empeño affirmed.

Signed last 29 January 2018, the DTI DAO 18-02 or the Mandatory Philippine National Standard (PNS) for Ballasted LED Lamps for General Lighting Services takes effect 15 days after its publication in a national newspaper of general circulation.

The DTI published the said DAO in the Manila Times and Manila Standard last 10 February 2018 and shall be effective on 25 February 2018.

All manufacturers and importers of said LED lamps are required to undergo the mandatory product certification procedures six (6) months after the effectivity of the DAO 18-02.

For a copy of the DAO 18-02:2018, visit the BPS Standards and Conformance Portal at www.bps@dti.gov.ph. For more information on the said DAO, call DTI-BPS at (02) 751.4708.