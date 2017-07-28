DTI-PTTC SME Week Free Seminars: 39 MSMEs Sign Up for E-Commerce

The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), the training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), recently conducted a total of 23 free seminars geared towards enhancing MSME’s managerial and technological capabilities during SME Week held on July 18-19, 2017 at the PTTC grounds.

With the theme “Moving Towards Skilled, Market-Driven and Engaged MSMEs”, the two-day event was attended by about 367 MSMEs. After participating in the UREKA Forum, 24 signed up for Shopinas, an online store of Philippine products, and an additional 15 after attending the seminar on “Doing Business in E-marketplaces.”

This positive response from the MSMEs is an indication that by providing them free and easy access to information, entrepreneurs are ready and willing to digitize their business. As DTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos emphasized in her opening remarks, “PTTC’s role and commitment in providing various training programs is to help MSMEs catapult into the global markets with the overarching goal of transforming them into global business entrepreneurs”.

Asst. Secretary Gaetos also said that MSMEs act as the nursery and breeding ground of entrepreneurship and innovation, significantly contributing to employment and livelihood which account to a major share of industrial growth in exports.