DTI partners with PAL to promote Go Lokal! products

27 June 2017 Manila – The Go Lokal! team led by Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos initiates discussions with Philippine Airlines Inc. on a partnership to promote Go Lokal! products, a Filipino concept store which carries quality and innovative products crafted, designed and manufactured by the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

(In photo: L-R) Office of TIPG Assistant Secretary Coordinating Officer Rosario T. Liwanag, Bureau of Domestic Trade and Promotions Director Rhodora Leano, Philippine Airlines Inc. Vice President for Marketing Ria Domingo, DTI-Trade and Investment Promotions Group Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, (PAL) Romeo “Kit” Javier, and BDTP Assistant Director Marievic Bonoan.