DTI organizes innovation conference

On October 23, the innovation conference Slingshot Cebu 2018 will gather start-ups, entrepreneurs, innovators, educational institutions and government agencies at the Cebu City Sports Club.

According to the organizer Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the latest edition of Slingshot Cebu will have the theme of “Revving up your business in a Digital World”. Appropriate for its target participants which are both brick and mortar MSMEs and tech startups. Slingshot Cebu 2018 will have the twin objectives of nudging brick and mortars to adapt and adopt digital, while our tech startups will have the opportunity to network, validate business models and gain traction.

This year’s Slingshot topics include: The Digital Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, Scale Up Program for Startups, Data Privacy and Digital Marketing.

There will be two panel conversations. One to tackle Entrepreneurial Journeys and another will be on Revving up Revenues through Business Model Design. All will have both MSMEs and Startups in the panel to show that innovation and entrepreneurship are really two sides of the same coin.

Slingshot Cebu 2018 has two break-out sessions held simultaneously in the afternoon. The first session is called “The Pitch” for tech start-ups and brick and mortar MSMEs. Judges will be corporates from both the traditional and startup world. The second session is called “Coach and Connect.” This coaching session will focus on sales & marketing, financing & funding, legal, HR Related, and Payment Solutions.

Right after the conference, the DTI will launch the Startup Island Mentoring Program in Central Visayas. DTI 7 Assistant Regional Director Ma. Elena Arbon said that the Startup Island Mentoring program, which is being piloted in Cebu, is designed to help local startups gain entrepreneurial skills, strengthen their business models and scale-up.

For Slingshot Cebu 2018 event registration, interested parties may click on the following link https://goo.gl/forms/UXyJiwNCyP3IXvXg2