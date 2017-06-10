DTI Official receives Tourism Award from Rotary Club
Manila – Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos is one of the recipients of the 13th Rotary Tourism Awards in the Tourism and Trade Events Category for her extraordinary contribution in export and tourism promotion and advancement of the tourism industry in the Philippines. The awarding ceremony was held on June 08, 2017 at the New World Hotel in Makati City.
Assistant Secretary Gaetos heads the Program Management Office of TIPG-DTI which oversees the management and operations of the Go Lokal! Stores Project.
Seated 5th from the left is Tourism awardee Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, flanked by: seated 4th, former Tourism Secretary Mina T. Gabor, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo and People Asia Editor in Chief Joanne Rae Ramirez. Standing 2nd from the left: former Tourism Secretary Roberto Pagdanganan, Rotary President Teodoro Ocampo, Tourism Awards Chairman Robert Lim Joseph, extreme right Ivory Coast Vince Carlos and other awardees.