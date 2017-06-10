DTI Official receives Tourism Award from Rotary Club

Manila – Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos is one of the recipients of the 13th Rotary Tourism Awards in the Tourism and Trade Events Category for her extraordinary contribution in export and tourism promotion and advancement of the tourism industry in the Philippines. The awarding ceremony was held on June 08, 2017 at the New World Hotel in Makati City.

Assistant Secretary Gaetos heads the Program Management Office of TIPG-DTI which oversees the management and operations of the Go Lokal! Stores Project.