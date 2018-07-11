DTI mainstreams MSME products.
DTI mainstreams MSME products. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez briefs President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the products of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) during the National MSME Summit at Clark, Pampanga on 10 July 2018. Sec. Lopez shared to the President DTI’s interventions on product development and design assistance to prepare MSMEs in entering mainstream market. These products are now featured in 56 Go Lokal! stores nationwide. DTI has been in the forefront in promoting modern, creative, and 100% Filipino-made products since the beginning of the President’s term. “DTI’s holistic approach to assist our MSMEs ensures that their products and services reach everyday the mainstream market, inside establishments with the high foot traffic,” said the trade chief. Products of over 364 MSMEs suppliers are given exposure daily through this concept store. Also at the event were Former President and Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, Presidential Adviser Joey Concepcion and Congressman Peter Unabia.