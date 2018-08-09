DTI launches nursing education fair in Indonesia

The Department of Trade and Industry through its Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Jakarta (PTIC-Jakarta) and the Embassy of the Philippines together with the top Philippine universities and accredited institutions in the field of nursing successfully co-organized the Nursing Education Fair last 30-31 July 2018 in Medan, Indonesia.

Participated in by more than three hundred Indonesian students, faculty, and school administrators from Medan and North Sumatra, the event provided an opportunity for Philippine nursing schools to assess the Indonesian space for expansion as well as forge academic partnerships, student exchange, and capacity building for faculties.

PTIC Jakarta shared that part of its strategic initiatives in Indonesia is the promotion of Philippine education services through school visits and roadshows.

Top Philippine nursing schools joined the fair include University of Sto. Tomas (UST), Centro Escolar University (CEU), Far Eastern University (FEU), San Pedro College – Davao (SPC), University of Perpetual Help Dalta (UPHD), and Saint Louis University (SLU).

During the two-day event, some of the participating schools like UST and CEU have established partnerships with Indonesian universities. Matching sessions among Philippine nursing universities, Indonesian schools, and associations were also conducted at Sari Mutiara University for prospective students and possible memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“The fair aims to further the cooperation between the Indonesian and Philippine nursing educational institutions. By promoting the educational services sector, we hope to provide more opportunities in the country that will eventually lead to job generation,” said PTIC Jakarta Commercial Attaché Jeremiah Reyes.