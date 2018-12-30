DTI LAUNCHES 4 NEW NEGOSYO CENTERS IN BOHOL

The Department of Trade and Industry-Bohol recently launched four new Negosyo Centers in the province. Negosyo Centers of Getafe and Sagbayan as well as Guindulman and Dimiao were inaugurated last December 21 and 27, 2018 respectively.

Present during the launching were Mayor Casey Shaun M. Camacho of Getafe, Vice Mayor Charito Lao of Sagbayan, Mayor Albino Balo of Guindulman and Mayor Danilo Guivencan of Dimiao, DTI Regional Director Asteria C. Caberte, DTI Bohol Provincial Director Maria Soledad L. Balistoy, and representatives from the Bohol SMED Council and the respective Local Government Units. A major highlight of the events was the signing of the memorandum of agreement between DTI and the respective Local Government Units.

In her message, PD Balistoy said that strategic location and huge growth potentials of the municipalities were the top considerations in the identification and establishment of these centers. “A seed has been planted and we, in DTI, would be glad to see this seed grow in order to foster business growth and development as we open these Negosyo Centers in your towns”, she added.

Furthermore, DTI Regional Director Aster Caberte expressed congratulations to the said LGUs, highlighting her appreciation on the strong commitment of local officials, which is a key factor in the successful establishment of the centers.

The Negosyo Centers provide the following basic services: business registration, business advisory services and business information and advocacy

Aside from improving ease in doing business, the centers aim to assist entrepreneurs in improving their capabilities by providing them with customized assistance package suitable for their respective businesses.

The establishment of Negosyo Centers is in line with the enactment of Republic Act No. 10644, also known as the Go Negosyo Act, a policy to foster national development, promote inclusive growth and reduce poverty in the countryside.

“We already have a total of 16 Negosyo Centers in Bohol, and we are proud to say that in choosing these locations, we considered the economic dynamism of the LGUs, and again the support and commitment of local officials. We are now asking your cooperation in disseminating information about these centers as we implement our programs thru the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay,” Caberte added.

Other Negosyo Centers in Bohol are located in Carmen, Inabanga, Jagna, Loboc, Loon, Panglao, Sevilla, Talibon, Tubigon, Ubay, Bohol BOSS, and DTI-BPO. (KAC, DTI Bohol)