DTI joins HIMS trade and investment roadshow in the USA

Houston, Texas – The 2018 Philippines Healthcare Information Management Services (HIMS) Trade and Investment Roadshow to the USA with the theme “Unlocking Opportunities. Embracing Innovation” held a business forum and outreach in Houston, Texas from 1-2 March 2018.

Texas Honorary Consul General Ethel Mercado welcomed the Philippine delegation headed by DTI Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora Terrado and composed of officials from the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) and Export Management Bureau (EMB), Philippine business process management (BPM) industry leaders and representatives from 13 companies providing IT and HIMS-BPM services.

Attended by healthcare professionals and business owners ranging from small to large healthcare facilities and institutions, the business forum held at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) 3rd Coast Restaurant highlighted the Philippines’ strong economic growth that translates to more enhanced partnership opportunities between the Philippines and the Houston healthcare industry.

The delegation served as ambassadors in promoting the sector’s strengths, advantages and capabilities. Company visits to the top three (3) health facilities in Houston, namely Memorial Hermann, Methodist, and CHI St. Lukes as well as Kindred and HealthSouth facilitated discussions on the impact of technology on healthcare information management.

“As we see the transformative effect of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry, the Philippines will continue to advance the complementation of our services and these emerging technologies. It also gives pride to the Philippines the increasing role of Overseas Filipino Investors (OFIs) in Houston’s healthcare and IT-BPM sector who have established their own respective facilities. We will continue to enhance our services to ensure we bring value to our OFIs as well,” said Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado.

The Houston Business Forum and Outreach is the 2nd track of the 2018 Philippines Healthcare Information Management Services (HIMS) Trade and Investment Roadshows in the United States of America (USA) organized by the Philippine Board of Investment (BOI) and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) in close coordination with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center Los Angeles (PTIC-LA) and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce – Texas (PACCTx).

The Philippine delegation also concluded the New York Business Forum and business-to-business (B2B) meetings. It will proceed to Las Vegas for the country’s participation to the 2018 HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition, which will be attended by around 40,000 professionals, executives and vendors in the IT/HIM industry worldwide, making it a vast potential for networking and investment opportunities for the country.

The Philippines remains one of the leading suppliers of HIMS services worldwide, with 118, 245 full time employees (FTEs) and revenue of $2.41 billion in 2016. The Roadshow is part of the continuous efforts of the Philippines to help the HIMS-BPM Industry reach its US$5 billion revenue and 210,000 FTEs target by 2022.